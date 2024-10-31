The operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) arrested 55 suspected internet fraudsters at different locations in Offa, Offa local government area of Kwara State.

LEADERSHIP reports that commission officers had, between September 3 and 6, 2024, arrested about 100 persons suspected to be internet fraudsters at different locations in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The latest arrest, which involved primarily young men of school age, was smoked out of their hideouts in the early hours of yesterday following credible intelligence on the rising activities of fraudsters inflicting pain and sorrow on innocent citizens through fraudulent pranks in the area.

Items recovered from the suspects include nine exotic cars and two bikes suspected to be proceeds of crime, laptops and smartphones used in perpetrating the illicit trade, as well as assorted charms.

A statement from the EFCC media unit said the suspects will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the ongoing investigations.