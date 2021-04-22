BY EJIKE EJIKE, Abuja

Officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, the Department of State Service, DSS and the Nigeria Police have pledged to intensify their collaboration in the fight against corruption.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren said this commitment was restated as heads of EFCC zonal offices in Kaduna and Ilorin, visited the director, DSS and the Police Commissioner.

He further said the head of EFCC in the Kaduna zone, Harry Erin told the state director, Ahmed Idris Koya that he was visiting to familiarise himself with heads of security agencies in the state.

He thanked the DSS for its support to the commission especially in intelligence, tracking of criminals engaging in money laundering and terrorism financing.

He recalled that, with the help of the DSS, two suspects were recently arrested and one of them charged to court and convicted.

Responding, Koya, commended the history of collaboration between the agencies, saying, “there is the need for the two agencies to foster stronger synergy because no organization globally will fight crime especially money laundering and terrorism financing alone.”

In the same vein, the new zonal head of the EFCC in Ilorin Usman Muktar called for increased synergy between the EFCC and the Nigeria police in the task of fighting corruption.