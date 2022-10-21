Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Sokoto State command has paraded five suspects including an uncle of a seven-year-old victim sodomized by the suspects.

Parading the suspects, the state NSCDC commandant, Mohammed Saleh-Dada said the uncle of the victim was the first suspect who raped the underage boy and there after invited four other persons who consistently rape the boy until they damage his vital area.

He says the suspects were arrested when the relations of the victim raised the alarm of the heinous crime and injury inflicted on the boy.

The suspects are, however, temporarily cooling their feet behind bars as the command has also obtained a court order to further detain them to conclude investigation on their matter before they will be charge to court.

In a related development, the command is also prosecuting a suspect for allegedly raping a five year old girl who is related to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Commandant, the suspect was arrested after discovering that he has consistently rape the victim before alarm was raised and he was arrested.

The suspect has been remanded in prison custody after a court session.