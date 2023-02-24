In a bid to encourage grassroots talents to the world, a music producer and an entertainer, Efeoghene MacDonald popularly known as Efe Mac Roc has embarked on massive tapping of talented men and women who have not know to the world.

A computer scientist, who graduated in 2010, from Bayelsa State University has revealed that he has been into talent development fare in the entertainment industry where they go into the villages to look for world class that the world have not heard of, to polish them and showcase them into the world.

Macdonald who spoke with journalists in Abuja, disclosed that he has been doing this for sometime now, and so far he has done it in 10 states across the country. The states includes;Uyo, Kaduna, Benue, Delta, PortHarcourt, Abuja, Lagos, among others.

“We just go around looking out for amazing things around them and from there we give them a platform to showcase their talents. I have a platform where you can come and sing either other people’s song and the aim of it is you getting visibility and showcasing your talent to the world.

“Why I’m doing this is because nobody is even paying attention to the up and coming singers in the streets. Everybody want to be identifying with the big names up there, they are not really paying attention to those in the grassroots.

“So it’s what I have set up to do, give these guys hope and let them know that basically there is hope and there is a platform for them to come showcase their talents,” he said.

He expressed happiness that so far so good there is a success story, we have a lot of talents get signed and also some good recommendations. We have a lot of artists that go into major talents hunt and some of them get into the final stage and it is really a big boost.