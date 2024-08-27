The price of food items such as beans, garri and eggs rose on a month-on-month and year-on-year basis amid economic hardship.

The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, disclosed this in its latest selected food price watch for July 2024.

A specific breakdown of the report showed that 1 kilogram of brown beans rose by 262.98 percent to N2,444.81 on a year-on-year basis in July 2024 from N673.53 last year.

This is as beans also recorded 6.63 percent rise in price on a month-on-month basis from N2,292.76 in June 2024.

Also, agric eggs medium size (12 pieces) experienced significant price increases year on year by 92.3 percent to N1,935.69 in July 2024 from N 1,006.64 in July of last year (2023) to June 2024.