The Environmental Health Officers Registration Council of Nigeria (EHEORECON) is set to hold a three-day forum for stakeholders in the sector, officials have said.

The said the forum would address issues in the areas of financing, marketing, technology transfer and membership.

The maiden forum aims at availing stakeholders in environmental health opportunities to discuss and explore areas for collaborations to achieve common objectives.

The forum’s theme is: “Developing Sustainable Environmental Health Business Model In Support of Nigeria’s Economic Development”. It will, among others, feature panel discussions, papers by experts and exhibitions of products and services.

According to the registrar of the council, Dr. Yakubu Mohammed Baba, the forum will also facilitate interactions between local and international players in the environmental health industry, as well as provide linkage to financing opportunities.

Scheduled for October 11 to 13, 2022 at the NAF Conference Centre, Kado, Abuja from 9.00 a.m. daily, the forum will be attended by experts in the field, representatives of business organisations, public institutions, private institutions and international development agencies.

