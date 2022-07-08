Inspector-general of police, IGP Usman Baba has put police officers on alert ahead of the Eid-el-kabir celebration over the weekend.

The IGP equally charged commissioners of police (CPs) and tactical commanders in all the states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and their supervisory assistant inspectors general of police (AIGs) to beef-up security ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, to prevent any untoward situation in their Areas of Responsibility (AoR) throughout the Eid-el-Kabir season and beyond.

The IGP has directed that supervisory AIGs and their respective CPs should ensure adequate deployment of officers and assets to prevent the occurrence of crimes and criminality, as well as build confidence amongst the citizens.

The IGP charged officers and men of the police to engage in critical assessment of threat prone areas, thorough stop and search, raids on black spots and other anti-crime strategies capable of sustaining peace and public safety in Nigeria.

The IGP equally warned that personnel deployed must be professional and mindful of the fundamental rights of the citizens, and discharge their responsibilities with all sense of decorum and alertness.

Force PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said the IGP, while congratulating the Muslim faithful in the country on the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, enjoined them to celebrate and enjoy the beauty of the Eid-el-Kabir while remaining security conscious.

He urged them to report all suspicious individuals, movements, or activities to the police for prompt intervention. He admonished them to cooperate with the police and other security agencies deployed on duty at strategic places for the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations across the country.