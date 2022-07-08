Niger State governor Abubakar Sani Bello discarded protocols as he stopped his convoy at Paiko, the headquarters of Paikoro local government area to assist accident victims.

He stopped his convoy at about 11am yesterday at Paiko while returning from Abuja, where he had engagements to sympathise with the traumatised victims.

The governor directed that those who had fractures should be taken to Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) Specialist Hospital Minna for treatment.

He also asked one of his aides to ensure the immediate repairs of the car and enjoined the Paiko Divisional Police Station to see to the safety of the driver of the vehicle who had reported himself to the station.

The accident involved a Mercedes 200 car conveying a family of five to Ilorin, Kwara State and a motorcycle with more than a passenger within Paiko town.

It was learnt that three of the five passengers on the motorcycle had fractures while the other two sustained injuries.

The occupants of the vehicle could not hold back their tears as they were overwhelmed by the kind gesture of the governor.