A group under the aegis of Benue People of Conscience (B-POC) has called on the federal government to ensure that the N41.39 billion loan, and the last tranche of the Paris Club refunds of about N14.9 billion that was withdrawn by the federal government is released to the Benue State government to offset pensions, salaries and gratuity of workers.

This is even as the group warned all Benue sons and daughters whose stock-in-trade is to pull down other politicians for pecuniary gains to desist from this act or risk facing the law of karma in the near future.

The group in a statement signed by John Orshio and secretary, Tersoo Iorbee expressed displeasure over a situation whereby federal government would allegedly block Benue State from accessing the N41.39 billion loan approved by the Benue State House of Assembly, to pay salaries of workers and pensions describing it as uncalled for.

According to the group “Ordinarily, we wouldn’t have made any comments, but the situation where the federal government is throwing spanners in the works of the political wheels of the administration of the governor and by extension, Benue State people, has reached an unprecedented level.

“Benue People of Conscience believe that even if the federal government has a bone to pick with Governor Ortom, it shouldn’t have allowed such issues to affect the good people of Benue State that are currently facing numerous challenges, including attacks by armed herdsmen which has left about 2 million persons displaced in camps across the state.”

The group informed that the N41 billion loan is not even a fresh loan, adding that it is a revalidation of the N69 billion loan that was approved in 2015 and at that time, out of the total amount, only N28 billion was released.

“In 2015 states applied for the bailout, which the federal government resolved to give to them to cushion the effect of the recession and enable them pay outstanding salaries and pensions, we wonder why after the release of N28billion to Benue State, the federal government has blocked the governor from accessing the balance even though some states, had received their balance initially requested and Benue is yet to access it, for political reasons.

“For avoidance of doubt, we would like to inform the federal government that all monies of state belong to the people and as such, it should not be seen as extending favours to its favourite states and exclude those perceived to be its enemies,” it said.