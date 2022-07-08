Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has described the Eid el-Kabir festivity as a period of sacrifice, sharing and caring.

He urged Muslim faithful to continue to imbibe the spirit of love, unity of purpose and obedience as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim (AS) and upheld by Prophet Muhammad (SAW), saying they are panacea to the growing insecurity and socio-economic challenges in the country.

The governor felicitated with the Muslim Ummah in the state and across the world on the occasion of this year’s Eid el-Kabir Sallah celebrations.

In a goodwill message released by Ismaila Uba Misilli, his director-general, Press Affairs, the governor also urged them to remain steadfast in prayers for peace, prosperity and development of the state as well as for an end to the current insecurity and other socio-economic challenges bedeviling the nation.

Governor Yahaya said, “This period reminds us of Allah’s unconditional love to mankind and the need for us to replicate same spirit in our homes and communities as well as in our daily lives for the overall peace and unity of the state and nation.

“Although the nation is currently grappling with myriad of socio-economic challenges which are stagnating her process of development, such should not distract us from learning the good lessons of the Eid-el- Kabir festival which teaches compassion, selfishness, love and obedience to the commands of Almighty Allah.”

Governor Inuwa further expressed appreciation to traditional rulers, community and religious leaders as well as the entire good people of Gombe state for their continued support and cooperation to his administration,l.

He promised to continue to remain resolute in his determination to execute people-oriented policies, programmes and projects required for the socio-economic development of the state.”

With the 2023 general elections fast approaching, the governor reminded the people of the State to take advantage of the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration ( CVR) exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to obtain their PVCs In order to be eligible to exercise their rights to elect credible leaders.

He urged the people to be security-conscious and report any act of breach of law and order capable of threatening the prevailing peace in the state, while affirming that, “On our part, Government will not abdicate from its primary responsibility of protecting the lives and property of the people and will continue to support the security agencies in their efforts towards ensuring peace and security of our dear state.”

The governor also assured to continue to build on the successes so far recorded towards changing the dynamics of socio-economic development of Gombe and putting it on a remarkable pedestal of growth, through the provision of critical infrastructure, human capital development, industrialization drive and agricultural transformation among others.

He called for prayers for steady rainfall and bumper harvest, urging the citizenry to keep the environment clean, clear their drainages and avoid flood-prone areas as proactive measures against flood.

He prayed for a hitch-free and peaceful Eid celebration full of blessings and benevolence of Almighty Allah.