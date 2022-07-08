Over 10,000 (online and offline) of Nigerian professionals and global thought leaders are expected to converge in Abuja to partake in the Annual summit of the Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN)

The summit with the theme, “Professional Ethics as the Bedrock for Sustainable Economic Growth” seeks to strengthen the place of ethics for Nigerian professionals.

A statement by the President and Chairman of APBN Board, Surveyor Akinloye Oyegbola ahead of the summit, noted that speakers and participants at the summit are decision makers and influencers from blue-chip companies to nimble start-ups.

He explained that the summit will play a key role as Nigeria moves to consolidate on economic growth as well as drive other sectors of the economy forward by relying on its indigenous professionals.

He said, the summit is an opportunity for those “seeking knowledge, trends, resources, and opportunities in all fields.”

The APBN is the umbrella body of recognized professional institutes, institutions, and associations in Nigeria.

The Keynote Speaker is Prof. Yahaya Onipe Adebenege, of Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna while the Special Guest of Honour is Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye., Chairman, ICPC.