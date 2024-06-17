Ad

The Deputy Chief Imam of Yobe Mosque and Islamic Centre, Mallam Mohammad Ali Goni Kamsulum has called on wealthy Muslims to share meat to assist the less privileged people in the state, particularly at this trying period when the cost of living is so high.

Mallam Kamsulum made the call while delivering his sermon on Sunday during this year’s Eid-el-Kabir prayer at the Islamic Centre Damaturu.

Mal Ali Goni also called on Muslims to love one another and be their brothers’ keepers.

The Islamic cleric also advised Muslims to demonstrate and emulate the life of Prophet Mohammad (SAW) by living peacefully with one another and sharing meat to others.

He further admonished Muslims to visit loved ones due to the high cost of living as many people cannot offer their sacrifices.

The Chief Imam offered prayers to God for a bumper harvest, restoration of complete peace and stability in the state and the country at large after which he slaughtered his ram to symbolically allow others to do same.

Speaking to newsmen after the Eid prayer, Yobe Deputy Governor, Hon Idi Barde Gubana explained that Eid-el-Kabir teaches the importance of caring for one another especially with those who are less fortunate.

He emphasised the need for the Yobe people to intensify prayer to relieve the hardship in the country, improvement of security and bumper harvest in the planting season.

He added that, “As we celebrate, let us embody these values by showing compassion, generosity and support to our neighbours and the wider community.”