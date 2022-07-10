Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state has called on Nigerians to use this holy period to pray fervently and as well, cooperate with the security agencies and leaders at all levels in the efforts for the return of peace to our country.

Tambuwal in his state-wide Sallah message broadcast also, use the opportunity to thank and appreciate His Eminence, Sultan Dr. Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar and all royal fathers and religious leaders for their fatherly support, guidance and assistance in the discharge of the onerous task of running the affairs of the state.

He further used the opportunity to remind eligible voters of the upcoming 2023 elections to acquire Voters Card to enable them choose the leaders of their choice, who could salvage our country from the myriads of problems militating against our progress and development.

“Fellow citizens, as we celebrate this auspicious day, we must keep in mind the security situation in our dear state and country. Many of our relatives, friends, neighbours and other fellow citizen are in anguish as a result of being bereaved, wounded, kidnapped or displaced.

“As we match closer to the 2023 elections, we must be poised with our voter cards and be resolute towards handing power to those, who can change things in our country for the better. For meaningful change can only be achieved through peaceful means. So, in the course of bringing about the necessary change, we must adhere to the rule of law and under no circumstance, give in to lawlessness,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State while felicitating with President Muhammadu Buhari and people of Kebbi State on the celebration of Eid-el-Kabir has assured farmers in the state of the readiness of government to address the attack of quela birds ravaging rice farms in some parts of the state.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu while thanking Allah for the setting in of the rainy season said, himself and the Minister for Justice and Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami (SAN) will join hands in putting pressure on Federal Ministry of Agriculture to address the situation.

Earlier at the Eid Praying ground, in his Sallah message to Muslim faithful, the Emir of Gwandu, Major General Muhammadu Iliyasu Bashar (rtd), represented by the Wazirin Gwandu , Abdullahi Umar expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah for yet another peaceful Eid-el- Kabir celebration.

The emir lamented high level of indiscipline amongst people and called on parents to monitor and enforce discipline on their wards in order to reduce societal vices.

The emir made a passionate appeal on the general public to support the Government in its effort to address the security challenges facing Nigeria.