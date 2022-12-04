Eko Electricity Distribution Company(EKEDC) has cried out against the assault on its staff while on duty calling it barbaric and inhumane.

Spokesman of the company, Godwin Idemudia, in a statement, bemoaned the assault on Mr. Sanmi Mathew Akanni, a staff with Ikate zone team under its Orile district on 29th November 2022.

Idemudia stated that, Sanmi was assaulted by one Mr. Ayomide Oyebanjo after an illegal connection was discovered.

He said: “while in the process of disconnecting the illegal connection, bottles were broken by Oyebanjo and the driver Sanmi was stabbed severally, we have pictorial evidence to prove this.”

He said the case was immediately reported at Itire Police Station by the company’s District Legal Officer and the culprit was arrested.

He was charged to court on Wednesday November 30th, refused bail and remanded at Ikoyi Prison.

Meanwhile, the driver Mr. Sanmi is on admission and receiving treatment at a hospital in Lagos.

Idemudia expressed his aversion with these inhumane acts and stated that the company has a zero-tolerance policy on assault and will to go to the full extent of the law to ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice.

According to the statement, the company is currently implementing initiatives to reduce the number of assaults on staff, he further encouraged customers to assist the company in its fight against assault and other unlawful activities. Idemudia urged customers to seek more diplomatic and efficient means of settling grievances.