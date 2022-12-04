LEAP Africa has appointed a new board chair, co-chair, and acting executive director.

Mrs Omatseye and Mr. Larry Ettah have been appointed as board chair and co-chair respectively. Mrs. Omatseye and Mr. Ettah are astute business leaders of great repute who have led and managed many successful projects and organisations with a track record of success, innovation, and scaling.

Mrs Omatseye succeeds Mr Udeme Ufot, who has retired from the board after serving two tenures in that position.

Mrs. Clare Omatseye is the managing director/founder of JNC International Ltd(JNCI), a leading Turnkey Medical Equipment Solutions Company, an organisation she founded in 2003.

She is a seasoned Healthcare

Entrepreneur with an exciting pharmaceutical and Medical Technology career, spanning over three decades. She has served in various companies, including, May & Baker Nig. Plc, Aventis Pasteur Nigeria and Huntleigh Healthcare Limited. She is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) and Beta Glass Plc; and the Chairman of Vaccipharm Ltd. (a company she also founded in 1999).

She is the president of the West African Private Healthcare Federation (WAPHF) and Vice President of the African Healthcare Federation (AHF). Mrs. Omatseye also serves on several other NGO boards, including the Governing Council of the Pan Atlantic University (with its graduate business school being the prestigious Lagos Business School -LBS), the Society of Corporate Governance Nigeria (SCGN), the Healthcare Federation of Nigeria (HFN) and the Aspire Coronation Trust (ACT) Foundation.

Mr. Larry Ettah is the executive chairman of Barracuda Capital Partners Limited, an organisation he founded in 2018 after his retirement as the Group Managing Director (GMD)/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of UAC of Nigeria Plc (UACN).

Before his retirement, Mr Ettah chaired the Board of UAC Property Development Company Plc (UPDC), Chemical & Allied Products Plc (CAP), Portland Paints & Products Nigeria Plc, among others. Mr. Ettah currently serves on the Board of Coronation Merchant Bank Ltd.