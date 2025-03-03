A self-acclaimed prophet, Adeleye Akingbaso has been sentenced to life jail by an Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti for raping a 13-year-old minor.

The 47-year-old convict was arraigned in September 2022 before Justice Blessing Ajileye on a two-count charge bordering on rape and coercion.

The charge read that the prophet, sometimes in July 2022 at Ado-Ekiti within the Jurisdiction of the Honourable Court did rape a thirteen years old girl.

Also, in July, 2021, Prophet Adeleye coerced the victim to engage in sexual act to the detriment of her physical and psychological well-being.

The offences, according to the charge contradict Section 31(2) of the Child’s Rights Law, Cap. C7, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012 and Section 4 of the Ekiti State Gender-Based Violence (Prohibition) Law, No.18 of 2019.

The victim, in her testimony before the Court, said, “Prophet Adeleye was my mother’s man-friend who used to come and sleep in our house. One day, my mummy was on night duty, Prophet Adeleye came to sleep in our house, at the midnight, he woke me up and said I bed-wet, I said no. He brought out a bottle of shea butter and rubbed it on my private part; that was all I know. I later discovered that I have been raped that night. He threatened me that he will curse me and I will die if I tell anybody.

“On the second day, my mother was not at home, he came to our house again. I was in the kitchen, he told me he wanted to complete what he started yesterday, and was trying to rough-handle me but I managed to run out and shouted for help and our neighbours came to my rescue. They called my mother and narrated what happened to her. She slapped the Prophet when she came and later reported the case at the police station,” she concluded.

The prosecutor, Taiwo Ajibulu Ariyo called four witnesses and tendered the defendant’s statement and medical report as exhibits to proof his case.

The defendant who spoke in his own defence through his lawyer, Adelanke Akinrata, called no witness.

In her judgment, Justice Ajileye said, “This court has found the defendant guilty on the two-count charge of rape and coercion and convicted him accordingly.

“This will serve as deterrent to others in the class of the defendant who have not been caught up by the nemesis of law.

“On Count one (Rape), the defendant is sentenced to life imprisonment and on count two (Coercion), the Defendant is sentenced to three years imprisonment, both terms are to run concurrently”, she pronounced.