The Ekiti State Government has approved a new minimum wage of N70,000 for workers in the state.

The approval which followed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the state government and leaders of organised labour, stated that the new minimum wage will become effective from December 1, 2024, and will cover all strata of the state workers, including pensioners.

The wage agreement was signed on behalf of the state government by the Head of Service, Dr Folakemi Olomojobi, while leaders of the labour centres in the state signed on behalf of workers.

The Head of Service said Governor Biodun Oyebanji approved the template the way it was presented by the new minimum wage committee based on the Governor’s commitment to prioritising workers’ welfare and wellbeing.

Describing Governor Oyebanji as a “worker-friendly governor” who desires the best for workers in the state, Dr Olomojobi used the opportunity to express her appreciation to the labour leaders for their understanding, patience and dexterity in achieving the best for the workers.

She also thanked Ekiti workers for their patience for the outcome of the decision of the committee and for their unwavering trust in the state government.

The HoS called on workers to reciprocate the government gesture by enhancing their service delivery through their commitment to the success of the administration.

“I want to emphasis e that this was a very painstaking process, it was a process that brought to bear the funds available to Ekiti. In the midst of this, Mr Governor bent forward and backward to accommodate our yearnings, and today we have agreed on the minimum wage to be paid in Ekiti State.

“In the past few weeks, we have also put together the consequential adjustment and I am happy to announce that the Governor of Ekiti State is bringing out the best for every public worker in the state,” the HoS said.

In their separate remarks, Chairmen of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state, Comrade Kolapo Olatunde; Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Sola Adigun and Joint Negotiating Council (JNC), Comrade Femi Ajoloko commended Governor Oyebanji for his efforts at giving the best to Ekiti workers.

The Labour leaders also noted that the new minimum wage cut across all strata of Ekiti workforce including the pensioners, adding that when the table is compared with those of other states, Governor Oyebanji has given the best.