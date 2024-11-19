Jigawa State governor, Malam Umar Namadi has lifted suspension on the state’s Commissioner for Special Duties, Hon. Auwalu Sankara with immediate effect.

The directive was contained in a statement on Tuesday by the Secretary to the State Government, Malam Bala Ibrahim which was made available to newsmen in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital.

It recalled that the Commissioner was suspended based on alleged involvement in an incidence reported before Kano State Hisbah Board.

The SSG said the lifting of the suspension followed his discharge and acquittal by an Upper Sha’riah Court in Kano against all charges labelled against him.

Sankara was last Monday discharged and acquitted by the presiding Judge of Kano State Upper Sharia Court, Justice Ibrahim Sarki Yola.

The judge declared that, “Based on the police reports, this case filed against Taslim Baba Nabegu and Auwalu Dalladi Sankara lacks merits and any reliable evidence for the court to proceed with it. Therefore, the case is hereby struck out. The first and second defendants are also discharged.”

LEADERSHIP recalls that Sankara was in October arraigned before the Sharia Court after he was arrested by officials of the Kano State Hisbah following a complaint from one Nasiru Buba Jalam who alleged that the commissioner was having an extramarital affair with his wife.