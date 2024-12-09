Plateau State governor Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has urged the leaders of the Conference of Autochthonous Ethnic Community Development Association (CONAECDA) to continue fostering unity among ethnic groups to drive sustainable development in the state.

He also assured them of the government’s continued support and reiterated his administration’s commitment to returning internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their ancestral homes.

Mutfwang stated this through his senior special assistant on Middle Belt Nationalities, Hon. Dan Kwada, at a seminar organised by CONECDA in Jos.

Kwada emphasised that the governor remains dedicated to fulfilling his campaign promise to resettle displaced persons, revealing that significant progress has already been made.

Kwada added, ” In preparation for their resettlement, the state government has provided farming equipment to assist displaced persons in cultivating crops, ensuring they can return to a life of self-reliance.”

Meanwhile, the national president of CONAECDA, Dr Zuwanhu Bonket, commended Governor Mutfwang’s policies and emphasised the association’s alignment with President Bola Tinubu’s vision of resettling displaced persons across the country.

Similarly, the national president of the Mwaghavul Development Association (MDA), Dr Joseph Gwankat, praised the Plateau State government for complementing CONAECDA’s activities.

He lamented the severe impact of attacks on the group’s members, noting that CONAECDA represents communities from 15 northern states.

Also, in a communique jointly signed by Samuel Achie and Suleman Sukukum, the conference president and secretary, respectively, participants resolved to strengthen community collaboration with all the security agencies to rid communities of criminal elements.