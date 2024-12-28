The El-Bethel Prayer City Worldwide has concluded arrangements for its 2024 Carol of Nine Lessons.

The Carol of Nine Lessons which is scheduled for Sunday, December 29, 2024, will take place at the Church’s premises in God’swill Estate, Cele Imedu, Owoyaya, Lagos State, by 5pm prompt.

Speaking on the Christmas Carol, the General Overseer of the Church, Major General Apostle Preye Fakrogha, JP, said a crossover night service would equally take place at the same venue on Tuesday, December 31, 2024.

Major General Apostle Preye Fakrogha, JP stated that members of the Church from Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, among others, would take part in the Carol of Nine Lessons and the crossover night events.

According to him, the Carol of Nine Lessons, which is coming up after Christmas celebration, was to give the members who are coming from the diaspora the opportunity to be part of the event.

While describing the festive season as a period to show agape love, the General Overseer admonished Christians to always emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ, which include humility, love, forgiveness, obedience, perseverance among others.

“John Chapter 3 verse 16 says for God so love the world that He gave us His begotten son and Jesus is love that’s why He came to die for mankind therefore love cancels every evil act such as hatred, unforgiveness,” he stressed.

In his words, “this season all of us should go back and behave like children, innocent and love from the heart in all our endeavour as Nigerians irrespective of denomination or religion differences to ensure the progress and development’ of the country.”

The General Overseer also used the opportunity to advice government at all levels to always guide against mistrust and build citizens’ confidence in them towards repositioning the country for greatness.

While describing Nigeria as a blessed country, Major General Apostle Preye Fakrogha, JP expressed the hope that with the continuous support, love and prayers of all Nigerians, the country would soon take its rightful place among comity of nations.