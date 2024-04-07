President Bola Tinubu, on Sunday evening, arrived Lagos State for the Eid- El-Fitr celebrations.

The President was received at the Presidential Wing of Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) on arrival by the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in company top officials of the Federal and State governments.

Recall that presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, had few days ago said that in deference to the solemn occasion, which marks the end of Ramadan, the President will observe the moment in prayers for Nigeria and with family in his native Lagos State.

“The President will continue official duties during and after the Eid-el-Fitr holidays,” he had stated.