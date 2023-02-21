Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi yesterday insisted that those threatening that there won’t be an election in the state and the South East cannot kill everyone in the zone to achieve their goal.

Umahi who spoke at the Ebonyi State international airport after a security council meeting with security chiefs in the state maintained that despite the threat by the hoodlums, elections must hold in the state as planned.

The chairman of South East Governor’s Forum urged villages, leaders of various communities and the people of the state to rise against such evil plans and ensure that Saturday’s election holds in the different polling units and wards across the state.

“The villagers must rise, so that there will be an election next Saturday. The leaders must rise, so that the election will hold. We are talking to our people. These people that do this, live amongst us. Can they kill everybody? The answer is no,” the governor stated.

Governor Umahi expressed the regret that there was wild jubilation by both the opposition parties in the state and loyalists of Simon Ekpa following the disbandment of Ebubeagu Security Network adding that since the disbandment, four persons have been brutally murdered in the state.

He said “When the opposition got a judgement disbanding Ebubeagu, the non state actors celebrated it and I saw it on social media. Ekpa also celebrated it. Those who sponsored the disbandment of Ebubeagu are working with the opposition. Since the disbandment of Ebubeagu, four killings happened immediately. If there are no vigilantes, you will be afraid to come out in the streets.”

The governor stated that the present administration has paid off all those owed pensions adding that over N3billion has been expended on gratuity.

He said his administration won’t leave any debt to his successor and assured that he has met the expectations of the people of the state.