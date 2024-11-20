The Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, has raised objections over a recent letter from the Federal Ministry of Education, alleging the dissolution of its Governing Council and the removal of its Vice-Chancellor, Professor Benard Odoh.

The letter, signed by the Ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Boriowo Folasade, cited alleged breaches of university regulations and disregard for directives as reasons for the decision.

The Ministry claimed that the Governing Council had appointed an unqualified Vice-Chancellor, leading to tension and a breakdown of order within the institution.

Bht, in a detailed response issued on November 20, 2024, Charles Otu, the Personal Assistant on Media and Publicity to the embattled Vice-Chancellor, described the Ministry’s actions as a “mischievous” attempt to destabilize the university.

The statement questioned the Ministry’s authority to dissolve the Governing Council and remove the Vice-Chancellor, citing provisions of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Act, LFN 2004, which reserves such powers for the President as the Visitor to the university.

UNIZIK argued that the Ministry’s actions bypassed the proper channels, as the Governing Council members and the Vice-Chancellor had not been formally questioned or notified. The university maintained that the appointment of Professor Odoh followed due process and had been widely accepted by stakeholders.

The university accused the Ministry of acting in contempt of court, as multiple lawsuits concerning the Vice-Chancellor’s appointment are currently before the National Industrial Court.

UNIZIK emphasised that the matter is sub judice, rendering the Ministry’s actions premature and inappropriate.

Contrary to the Ministry’s claims of a “breakdown of law and order,” the university stated that its campuses remain calm and that Professor Odoh has been effectively discharging his duties without rancour.

The statement questioned the authenticity of the letter, noting that it was signed by a Public Relations Director rather than the Permanent Secretary or Minister of Education.

It further criticized the absence of formal communication with the Governing Council’s chairman, Ambassador Greg Mbadiwe.

The university urged the public and its community to remain calm, insisting that the courts should determine the legality of the actions taken by the Ministry.

“Let peace continue to reign supreme in our revered citadel of learning,” the statement concluded.

The university reiterated its commitment to upholding the rule of law and called for an expedited resolution of the matter through judicial processes.