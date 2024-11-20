President Bola Tinubu has approved the dissolution of the Governing Council of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) in Awka, Anambra State, and the removal of Prof. Bernard Ifeanyi Odoh, the new Vice Chancellor, and Mrs. Rosemary Ifoema Nwokike, the registrar, from office.

The sacked council, led by Ambassador Greg Ozumba Mbadiwe, included five other members: Hafiz Oladejo, Augustine Onyedebelu, and Engr. Amioleran Osahon, and Rtd. Gen. Funsho Oyeneyin.

According to a statement by Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the sacking of the governing council and officials followed reports that the council illegally appointed an unqualified vice-chancellor without following due process.

After the controversial appointment, the Federal Government stepped in to address tensions between the university’s Senate and the governing council of the 23-year-old institution.

The government expressed concern over the council’s apparent disregard for the university’s governing laws in the VC selection process.

In the same vein, President Tinubu also approved the removal of Engr. Ohieku Muhammed Salami as the Pro-chancellor and Chairman of the governing council of the Federal University of Health Sciences in Otukpo, Benue State.

The decision followed Salami’s illegal actions, including suspending the Vice-Chancellor without following the prescribed procedures.

Despite the Federal Ministry of Education’s call for the unlawful suspension to be revoked, Engr. Salami refused to comply. Instead, he resorted to abusive and threatening behaviour towards the Ministry’s Directors, including the Permanent Secretary.

The Federal Government reiterated that the primary responsibility of university councils is to ensure the smooth operation of university activities in accordance with the act establishing each university.

President Tinubu warned the councils not to create distractions in their universities as his government is focused on improving the country’s education standards.