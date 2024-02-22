Eminent Nigerians including governors, people of Ondo State, members of the Bench and Bar as well as politicians yesterday converged on Akure, Ondo State capital to honour the late governor of the state, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, as his final journey home began .

Leading the governors was the chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and governor of Kwara State, AbdulRazaak AbdulRamman.

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, deputy governor of Ekiti State, Monisade Christiana Afuye, deputy governor of Sokoto State, Idris Debby, minister of state for youth, Olawande Ayodele, former governor of the state, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko and former minister of state for transport, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, joined the host governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to pay their last respect to the late Amotekun generalissimo.

Also, students of public secondary schools who lined up on the roadside along Oyemekun Road/Adesida Road, Hospital Road to bid the late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu farewell, waited to see his body conveyed in hearse pass by as they waived a small Nigeria flag to the cold body of the governor.

At the State High Court 1, Akure where a special court session was held to honour the late Senior Advocate, legal icons such as ex-chief justices, justices, and chief magistrates magistrates converged to pay their last respect for the former governor.

The remains of Akeredolu were brought in from Ibadan, Oyo State, concealed in a beautiful black casket and rolled into the courtroom for the special court session.

Declaring open the special court session, the chief judge of Ondo State, Justice Olusegun Odusola eulogised the late Akeredolu.

Saying goodbye to Akeredolu, Chief Olusola Oke, who spoke on behalf of League Senior Advocates described deceased as being combative in advocacy and stood for truth.

However, Dr. Teniola, one of the daughters of the late former governor, responded on behalf of the family and appreciated the people of the state for the love they showed for her father.

Addressing the mammoth crowd at the lying-in-state held at the Akure Sports Stadium, the state governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, described Akeredolu style of leadership” as the type of leadership the nation needs today, from the family unit, even to the highest level in the land. We need men who will look neither left nor right but gaze straight ahead to sacrifice their comfort for the greater good of the majority. “