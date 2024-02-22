Trinity University is set to graduate its first set of students at the Yaba Campus tomorrow.

The faith-based private tertiary institution which has its motto as “Building Life In Partnership With Christ” will graduate 72 students in both the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 sessions which is the first joint convocation of the eight year old university.

In a media pre-convocation session, the acting vice-chancellor of Trinity University, Prof Clement Olusegun Kolawole, announced that the scholl has its premium in,’’ raising every one of our students as a star. We believe in them and in their potential. They are all stars with bright shining lights. We raise them to pursue excellence always, with impeccable character and practical competencies, in any field of their endeavours.”

Kolawole said the university produced 20 first class degree graduands from 72 of the two sets that are participating in its first convocation: two students from nine graduating in 2021/2022 session while 18 garnered first class degrees out of 64 graduands in the 2022/2023 session across two faculties, and eight disciplines

The vice chancellor added that there would be “conferment of honorary doctorate degrees on two eminent personalities who have contributed in no small measure in their spaces and in advancing the frontiers of humanity in the course of life. The two awardees are Her Excellency (Mrs.) Florence Fatima Ajimobi and Dr. John Tani Obaro. “