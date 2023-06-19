Emir Commissions N43m Secretariat For Ilorin Mosque

The Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari has commissioned the administrative building of the ultra-modern Ilorin Central Jumma’at Mosque.

The newly constructed building which will serve as the secretariat of the World class Mosque, is situated in Ilorin, Kwara State gulped N43m.

The mosque has become a new haven, attracting tourists from Spain, United States of America, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Belgium, amongst others to Ilorin to catch a glimpse of the edifice.

Speaking after cutting the tape to commission the building constructed through direct labour to reduce cost, Sulu-Gambari called for judicious utilization of the facility.

He thanked members of the Central Management Committee of the Mosque for their initiative and for ensuring proper maintenance of the Mosque.

In his remarks, the chairman of Central Management Committee of the Mosque, Alhaji Shehu AbdulGafar who was flanked by the Imam Imale of Ilorin, Alh Abdullahi AbdulHamid and Architect Jamiu Faworaja, said that the administrative block has many units, including offices of the executive secretary, and administrative staff, as well as a befitting conference room.