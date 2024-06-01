The Emir of Ilorin, Alh Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for demonstrating resilience in the fight against economic and financial crimes and other acts of corruption.

He made the commendation in Ilorin while playing host to the Ilorin zonal director of the EFCC, Harry Erin, who led his management team on a courtesy visit to the palace.

Sulu-Gambari, who described the work of the EFCC as “very important for nation building” said the commission deserved the support of all patriotic Nigerians for the country to redeem its image before the international community.

“The rate at which corruption has permeated the Nigerian system is alarming. People don’t need to go to school to be taught how to commit economic and financial crimes. Yet, you find Nigerians, especially the young ones, getting involved in technically high crimes. It is bad to the extent that rich people in Nigeria today are often seen to be corrupt. This is not good for our image. We owe our nation the sacred duty of making this country free of corruption and crimes,” he said.

While acknowledging the challenges involved in the anti-corruption fight, the emir advised the EFCC to continue discharging its responsibilities in fighting crimes and ensure that corruption is reduced to the barest minimum, if not totally eradicated.

Earlier, Erin, who described his visit to the palace as “homecoming”, commended the emir and the entire traditional institution in the state for the support the command had received from them in the past six years.