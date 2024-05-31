Ad

Despite the tussle over the leadership of the Kano Emirate, the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has made his first appointment.

The reinstated emir, after the state government removed his predecessor, Ado Bayero, appointed a new ward head for Janguza.

This came barely a week after he was reinstalled.

Yesterday, Sanusi, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), approved the appointment of Hamisu Sani as the ward head of Janguza in the Dala local government area.

The emir called on the new ward head to ensure peaceful coexistence among the area’s subjects and contribute his quota to the development of the state.

Ad More Details

Earlier, the district heads and other personalities, including delegations from religious and market bodies, paid homage to the 16th emir at the main palace.

The delegation includes Ansarulddeen, Tijjanniya sect, traders from Kano’s popular textile market, Kantin Kwari, and the commodities market Kasuwar Singer.

Sanusi II was reinstalled as the Emir of Kano last Thursday after the Kano State House of Assembly and Governor Abba Yusuf repealed and assented the Kano State Emirate Councils (Repeal) Bill 2024 into law.