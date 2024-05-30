Ad

In a significant stride towards improving community welfare, a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Kenechukwu Donatus Azubuike, has successfully completed a water project in Ijagemo community of Alimosho local government area of Lagos State.

The initiative, carried out as a personal Community Development Service (CDS) project under the endorsement of the Haske WaterAid and Empowerment Foundation, with the support of NYSC, community leaders and members, aimed to provide reliable access to clean and safe drinking water for the residents.

The project involved the installation of a new borehole system, ensuring a consistent and adequate supply of water to the community. This critical infrastructure addresses a longstanding issue in Ijagemo, where access to clean water had been severely limited.

Azubuike said: “I am deeply committed to improving the quality of life in our communities. This project is a testament to the impact that dedicated individuals and supportive organizations could make. Access to clean water is a fundamental human right, and I am proud to contribute to making this a reality for the people of Ijagemo,” he stated.

Ad More Details

In addition to the water project, Azubuike also carried out a sensitisation campaign on the importance of hygiene. This educational effort aimed to raise awareness among community members about proper hygiene practices, which are essential for preventing waterborne diseases and promoting overall healthcare.

Funded through the support of the Haske WaterAid and Empowerment Foundation alongside the cooperation of NYSC, community leaders and members, the project will benefit hundreds of families in the community. The successful implementation has been met with overwhelming gratitude from the residents.

The community leader expressed his appreciation, stating, “This project is a blessing to our community. We are incredibly grateful to Kenechukwu Donatus Azubuike, the Haske WaterAid and Empowerment Foundation, the NYSC, and all community leaders and members for this transformative initiative. Clean water and improved hygiene will significantly enhance our health and overall well-being.”

LEADERSHIP reports that the NYSC scheme encourages young graduates to contribute to national development through various community service projects. Kenechukwu Donatus Azubuike’s project stands out as an exemplary model of what can be achieved through dedication, innovation, and community.