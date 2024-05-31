Ad

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, has said the National Assembly will always stand in synergy with President Bola Tinubu’s visionary administration.

He said this on the occasion of Tinubu’s first anniversary in office, describing the president as a great leader and a visionary of modern Nigeria.

Barau, in a statement signed by his special adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, said President Tinubu has navigated the once-adrift ship of the Nigerian State to safety.

“I join all Nigerians and other admirers around the world in congratulating a great visionary leader of our time, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, on the occasion of the first anniversary of this government.

“His Excellency has, no doubt, steadily navigated the once-adrift ship of the Nigerian State to safety,” he said.

With a transformative vision to turn around the nation’s fortunes for the citizenry’s overall benefit, as encapsulated in the Renewed Hope Agenda, Barau said Tinubu had led the country out of the doldrums in the last year.

“The National Assembly, as the voice of all Nigerians, will always stand in synergy with Mr President’s visionary administration in facilitating the achievement of the Renewed Hope Agenda to restore hope in the country,” he said.

Barau, who is also the First Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, urged Nigerians to remember that “before comfort, there must be some discomfort. Let us endure. Nigeria will change for the better, Insha Allah.

“I, therefore, call on Nigerians of all persuasions to continue to pray for our leaders and the well-being of our country and to offer their full support to President Tinubu as he resets our dear nation for peace and socio-economic prosperity,” he said.