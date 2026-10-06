The death of Squadron Leader Ahamefule Man-Ugwueje, one of the crew members of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) ATR 42 aircraft that crashed in Igbokoda, Ondo State, has left behind a tragic story of a newlywed military officer who died barely two weeks after his wedding.

Man-Ugwueje reportedly married Flight Lieutenant Damilola Adekunle on 19 September 2026, just over two weeks before the fatal crash.

The couple, who are both said to be from families with strong military traditions, were reportedly still on their honeymoon when Man-Ugwueje died in active service.

Man-Ugwueje was identified as the pilot of the ATR 42-500MP Maritime Patrol aircraft with registration number NAF 931, which crashed near the Naval Base in Igbokoda, Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, on Monday, 5 October.

According to reports, he was piloting the aircraft during a routine flight from Benin City, Edo State, to Lagos.

A senior Air Force officer reportedly said the aircraft was attached to Squadron Leader MM Haruna, although he was not flying it at the time of the incident.

The aircraft was operated by the 81 Air Maritime Group in Benin City and was mainly used for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) operations, as well as limited transport duties.

Some newly commissioned pilot officers were also reportedly among those on board, although their identities had not been released as of the time of filing because their families had not yet been officially informed.

The aircraft was acquired by Nigeria under a $73 million deal signed in 2007 with Alenia Aeronautica, now Leonardo, and was delivered to the country in December 2010.

It was reportedly sent to Germany in January 2022 for Periodic Depot Maintenance and returned to Nigeria in late December 2024.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, said air traffic controllers lost contact with the aircraft at about 9:13 a.m. while it was travelling from Benin to Lagos.

Attempts to re-establish communication with the aircraft were unsuccessful before reports emerged that it had crashed near the Naval Base in Igbokoda.

The Nigerian Air Force, through its spokesperson, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, subsequently confirmed the crash and said search-and-rescue operations had been activated in collaboration with relevant authorities.

The NAF later confirmed that all 25 people on board the aircraft died.

The deceased comprised five crew members and 20 passengers.

The cause of the crash has not been established.

The NAF has ordered a comprehensive investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

President Bola Tinubu expressed sadness over the crash and ordered a thorough investigation into the incident.

The President also declared three days of national mourning and directed that flags be flown at half-mast nationwide in honour of the victims.

Defence Minister Christopher Musa also mourned the victims and expressed condolences to their families and the Nigerian Air Force.

Keyamo, who confirmed the aircraft’s disappearance and crash, said the Ministry of Aviation would cooperate with the military’s search-and-rescue efforts.

Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), the Ministry of Health and security agencies to provide logistical and human support for the rescue operations.

He also ordered that the crash site be secured.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, confirmed the deaths and ordered a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The Northern Governors’ Forum also expressed grief over the incident and paid tribute to the military personnel who died.

For Man-Ugwueje’s family, the tragedy has taken on an especially painful dimension.

Barely two weeks after celebrating his marriage to Adekunle, the Squadron Leader lost his life while carrying out his duties in service to the nation.

His death has left behind a newly married wife and two families with long military traditions to mourn an officer whose life and career were cut short in the line of duty.

The investigation into the cause of the NAF 931 crash is ongoing.