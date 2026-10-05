The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has confirmed that the aircraft that crashed in the Igbokoda area of Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State was one of its aircraft.

The aircraft, identified as an ATR-42, was said to be on a routine mission from Benin to Lagos when the accident occurred in the early hours of Monday, October 5, 2026.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Monday.

Ejodame said the force had immediately commenced a search and rescue operation following the crash.

He said the operation was being conducted in coordination with relevant authorities and emergency response agencies.

According to him, “The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has commenced an immediate Search and Rescue operation following an ATR-42 aircraft accident in Igbokoda Area of Ondo State on 5th October 2026.”

The aircraft was reportedly travelling from Benin to Lagos when it crashed around the Larada Street area of Ilaje, with reports indicating that it plunged into a river.

Several residents revealed that emergency responders and security agencies had mobilised to the scene following the incident.

The spokesman for the Ondo State Police Command, Jimoh Abayomi, also confirmed the crash.

However, the number of people on board the aircraft and their identities remained unknown as of the time of filing this report.

The cause of the crash has also not been established.

The ongoing search and rescue operation is expected to provide further information on the circumstances surrounding the incident and the condition of those on board.