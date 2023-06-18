Empowering Firms, Entrepreneurs With Connectivity Will Grow Tech Sector – Abu

What future awaits the nation’s tech sector, looking at potentials and opportunities?

The tech sector currently contributes around 15 per cent to Nigeria’s GDP – even with the already-mentioned issues in the country. Liquid continues to invest in the country’s infrastructure, and we are not the only ones doing so – (the executive vice chairman of the Nigeria Communications Commission), Prof Umar Danbatta, mentioned recently that the country’s telecommunications sector has attracted about $70 billion in investments. So, Nigeria’s infrastructure will continue to grow. This will open all sorts of possibilities for the tech sector to grow, especially if the collaboration between the public and private sectors continues to work towards empowering companies and entrepreneurs with connectivity.

How critical is internet connectivity to the realisation of AfCTFA objectives, especially in Nigeria?

Connectivity plays a critical role in the realisation of free trade objectives. Liquid Intelligent Technologies’ main role is to provide a seamless, reliable, and secure connection between locally based parties, facilitating ease of trade and movement of services and go