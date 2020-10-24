By Anthony Ada Abraham

Following the attack by some hoodlums on peaceful protesters and residents of Abuja during the #EndSars protest, and the rumour making rounds on some section of social media that the President of International Womens’ Club of Abuja, Safaa M.U. Adam is responsible, she has come out to debunk the rumours calling it a figment of their imagination.

M.U. Adam who is also a member of

Citizens Action for Good Governance is known for her humanitarian gestures and passion for the downtrodden, wonder why people would go to such lent in wanting to tarnish her hard-earned.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP, she explained that, “I was so surprise when family and friends started calling me and asking what’s happening? I was confused. Seeing my pedigree, some people didn’t like, instead they tagged me as one of the women sponsoring the Thugs. It’s disheartening and embarrassing.

“Where are all the fake news emanating from, I don’t know. I’m using this medium to plead with the public that they should disregard the story making rounds about me. It’s never and would never be true. Why would I a mother indulge myself in such despicable things? People should learn to draw the line between jokes and cheap blackmail,” she begged.

The humanist who says her love for Nigeria is undoubted, seeing things falling apart, chose not to stay calm but in her little way, pleads with Nigeria youths to work together to move the country forward.