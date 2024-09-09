The press director at LEADERSHIP Group Ltd, Solomon Nda-Isaiah, has posited that the entertainment sector is critical to addressing Nigeria’s security issues.

Nda-Isaiah urged the government to elevate film production standards to match global benchmarks, asserting that such improvements would significantly enhance Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

This assertion was made during an event celebrating his 50th birthday, featuring a colloquium themed “Harnessing Entertainment and Creativity to Boost National GDP and Combat Crime and Insecurity.”

He emphasised that Nigeria’s Nollywood should refine its production techniques and deliver films that meet international standards, positively impacting the nation’s GDP.

Furthermore, Nda-Isaiah called for an increase in the budget allocated to the ministry overseeing the entertainment industry and advocated for providing financial support to professionals in Nollywood, music, and fashion sectors to meet their funding requirements.

“The government must cultivate an environment that allows talents to flourish for the collective benefit of society,” he remarked.

He continued, “As the world leans towards digitisation and advanced technology, Nigeria must enhance its film production capabilities to produce globally competitive films. This is essential for our GDP to benefit from the country’s abundant entertainment resources.”

Nda-Isaiah stressed the urgency of addressing issues within the creative industry, particularly the growing problem of substance abuse among the youth, which contributes to societal challenges.

He asserted that the creative sector could be pivotal in mitigating youth-related issues while promoting health and well-being.

“Many individuals seek sponsorship but often find it elusive. If the government provided support, it would significantly aid the industry. Numerous talented individuals in writing, music, and acting lack the financial means to bring their projects to life,” he explained.

He noted that many talented scriptwriters need help navigating the production landscape due to financial constraints. “The government can fund these initiatives, create jobs, and offer loans or direct financial assistance. The creative and cultural economy minister should explore ways to promote our music and films domestically and internationally. It’s time for action, not just words.”

The keynote speaker at the celebration, Mazi Nnamdi Dickson Iroegbu, CEO of Teamwork Studios Limited, defined GDP as the total expenditure on all final goods and services produced in a country within a specified time frame.

He suggested that the theme chosen for the event aimed to provide Nigeria with more precise insights into reviving its struggling economy while addressing crime and insecurity, highlighting the significant potential of the entertainment and creative industries.

“The Nigerian entertainment and creative sectors are not only pivotal to the nation’s economic growth but also play a vital role in enhancing Nigeria’s global reputation,” he stated.

With Nollywood and the music industry making strides on the world stage, he emphasised that a supportive environment could attract investors and creative talents, generating substantial foreign exchange for the country.

“Rather than perceiving our growing population as a challenge, we can leverage it as an asset, much like China and India have effectively done,” Iroegbu added.

He concluded by asserting that the importance of population should be recognised beyond election cycles, as it represents a valuable market capable of yielding significant returns on investment for the entertainment and creative sectors.