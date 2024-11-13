The quest to resolve the power crisis in Northern Nigeria appears increasingly bleak as new revelations have surfaced regarding the mismanagement and neglect that have plunged the region into prolonged darkness.

Recent reports indicate a critical lack of transmission infrastructure to deliver power to the North West and North East.

Insiders reveal that the Transmission Rehabilitation and Expansion Programme (TREP), designed to enhance flexibility in the power supply, has been marred by the misappropriation of a staggering $1.661 billion.

Moreover, over $500 million earmarked for counterpart funding of the Eastern Backbone project—which includes vital lines connecting Sokoto, Kaura Namoda, Katsina, Jogana, Dutse, Azare, Potiskum, Damaturu, Yola, Jalingo, Mambila, Kashimbilla, Ogoja, Ikom, and Calabar—is also unaccounted for.

With the destruction of the two 330kV single circuits (SC) connecting Shiroro to Kaduna, only the Jos-Kaduna circuit now serves the entire North West. Similarly, the North East relies on the SC Jos-Gombe 330kV line, leaving both regions vulnerable to power shortages.

Interestingly, while the Jos-Kaduna 330kV direct current line was completed in the past, the necessary connection bays at both Jos and Kaduna remain unfinished. Contracts for these critical components were cancelled and reassigned to TCN engineers, who had parts transported from Anambra.

“Had TCN engineers been allowed to proceed, the bays would have been operational in under five months. However, the contract was inexplicably returned to the same unreliable contractors known for failing to complete previous projects,” sources lamented.

Although the line is complete, the absence of connection bays poses a significant threat.

“I fear for the Jos-Kaduna SC; if it were to be vandalised, the entire North West would be plunged into darkness, much like the North East experienced just a few months ago,” a concerned source stated.

While figures such as Engr Shomolu—who, during his tenure as general manager, NEPA, successfully built 330kV and 132kV lines in the South—are celebrated long after their passing, the North has grappled with inadequate infrastructure. Instead of developing substantial lines, efforts have been concentrated on constructing lower-capacity 33/11kV lines across the North.

“TREP was intended to bridge the infrastructure gap in the North, yet it has been sabotaged at every turn,” he stated, highlighting the systemic issues that continue to hinder progress in power supply for the region.

“The legacy of leaders like Shomolu lives on in the South, while in the North, we struggle to safeguard our collective interests. Unless this changes, we will remain in this dire situation for the foreseeable future,” the source concluded.

As the epileptic power supply persists, the need for accountability and effective management in the power sector has never been more urgent. The people of Northern Nigeria deserve better, and it is time for decisive action to restore a reliable power supply to the region, he said.

EFCC beams searchlight on DisCos

Consequently, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, said it would investigate the electricity companies to unravel the mystery behind the national grid’s constant collapse.

EFCC chairman, Ola Olukayode, stated this in Abuja on Tuesday when the House Committee on Financial Crimes visited the headquarters of the anti-graft agency for an oversight function.

The EFCC boss said one of the country’s problems in the last 15 to 20 years is that budget performance has consistently been below 20 per cent. Some electricity companies buy substandard goods, which has been responsible for the frequent collapses of the national grid.

Reacting to criticisms of the commission in some quarters for devoting time to fight cybercrime, the EFCC boss declared that he could not take his eyes off cybercrime because it constitutes economic sabotage and inflicts reputational damage on the country.

“You are also aware that upon my assumption of office, I identified economic sabotage as a significant problem. There is no financial crime that is too small to investigate and prosecute, and no one is too big. If you refuse to do the small one today, they will become big tomorrow.”