The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said it has successfully restored bulk power supply to Lafia, Makurdi, Jos, Kaduna, Kano, Bauchi, and Gombe states.

This is coming after nine days of blackout in the region.

The agency said the electricity supply was restored to the affected states following the completion of repairs on the vandalised section of the 330kV Ugwuaji-Apir transmission line 1 at 4:56 pm on Wednesday.

TCN general manager Ndidi Mbah, in a statement on Wednesday night, with the restoration of this line, the Apir-Lafia 330kV transmission line 2 is now operational.

However, she said restoration efforts were continuing, with the TCN engineering team preparing to commence work on the second 330kV transmission line.

“All necessary materials for the repairs are on hand, and work will begin as soon as the site is secured for the safety of our personnel to the affected sections of the vandalised 330kV transmission line two.”

According to her, teams of linesmen will, in the meantime, re-patrol the 330kV line 2 to ensure that no other sections are impacted as the repair works progress.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding as our engineers work diligently to restore the 330kV transmission line 2. TCN recognises the importance of electricity in our daily lives and is committed to ensuring that this line is repaired swiftly, thereby increasing the bulk power to the affected area by the incident,” the agency stated.