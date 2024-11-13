Newly sworn-in governor of Edo State, Senator Monday, Okpebholo, has announced Barrister Musa Ikhilor as the Secretary to the State Government (SGG), Dr Samson Osagie as the State Attorney General, and Dr Cyril Oshiomhole (Health) as Commissioner-designate.

Dr Cyril is the son of the former Governor Adams Oshiomhole and a National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, now Senator Representing Edo North Senatorial district.

In a press statement endorsed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Fred Itua said the nomination of Osagie and Oshiomhole would be confirmed by the Edo State House of Assembly when the Governor forwards them.

Dr. Samson Osagie, the nominee for State Attorney-General, is a private legal practitioner who was called to the Nigerian Bar on March 22, 1995.

He is vice president of the African Bar Association (West African Region).

Born November 11, 1967, Dr. Osagie hails from Uhunmwode Local Government Area of Edo State.

He was a two-term member of the Edo State House of Assembly and the House of Representatives, where he rose to Minority Whip.

He has been involved in intensive Legal practice across Nigeria and Africa.

He holds a First degree in Law from the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, a qualifying Certificate for Law practice from the Nigerian Law School, a triple Master’s in Law, Public Administration, and International Relations, and a Doctorate Degree in Political Economy and Development Studies.

He has been a Legal Adviser, Solicitor, and Consultant to many Corporate Organizations and development partners.

Cyril Adams Oshiomhole’s academic journey began at St. Anne’s Primary School, followed by Command Secondary School.

He later pursued higher education at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he earned his Bachelor’s in Medicine and Surgery (MBBS).

Oshiomhole enrolled at Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine, New Orleans, LA. where he obtained a Master of Science in Public Health (MSPH, majoring in Environmental Health, Toxicology, and Disaster Management).

His academic pursuits continued at Harvard University, Boston, where he underwent postgraduate training in Clinical Research and at Queen Mary University, London, where he studied Gastroenterology.

Barr Ikhilor was born on the 6th of August 1980 at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Benin City, Edo State. Barr. Ikhilor attended Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he obtained an LL.B in 2008 (Second class Upper Division). In 2009, he received a B.L. (Second class Upper Division) at the Nigerian Law School. He was enrolled as a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. In 2017, Barr Ikhilor acquired his Master’s in Telecommunications Law (LL.M) from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Barr Ikhilor has over 11 years of experience in Legislative Drafting, Parliamentary Administration, Lawmaking procedures and processes, Constitutional drafting and amendment, and general Legislative Governance issues, working in various capacities at the National Assembly.

In 2019, he was appointed as a Consultant to the Federal House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the review of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, where he has been closely analysing and reviewing matters on Gender Equity, Human Rights, and strengthening Institutions of Government and creating efficient and transparent processes and systems to deliver Good Governance.

In 2019, he was also appointed as Senior Special Assistant and later Special Adviser to the Deputy Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, who also doubled as the 1st Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament.

In May 2022, he was assigned as Chief of Staff to the Deputy Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria when the substantive Chief of Staff resigned to contest in the 2023 parliamentary elections.

In June 2022, Barr. Ikhilor was appointed by the Supreme of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as a Notary Public.

Barr. Ikhilor is active in Business, Corporate Legal Practice, and social work. He serves as the managing partner of Springfield Legal Consult, executive director, and trustee of the board of trustees of Amana Legacy Foundation. In addition to these roles, he provides consultancy services to several private and public sector entities. He is married with children.

Reacting to the appointment, the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice designate, Dr Samson Osagie, said his appointment is in line with Governor Monday Okpebholo will quickly bring Justice to all Edo citizens irrespective of tribe, creed or religion, adding that the dispensation of justice is a physical component of democracy.