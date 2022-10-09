Liverpool will hope to put a dent in Arsenal’s Premier League title charge when the two teams meet at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday(Today), afternoon.

The Gunners are flying at present under Mikel Arteta and they top both the Premier League and their Europa League group.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have had a relatively inconsistent start to the season,by their recent high standards but have begun to improve their results.The Merseysiders will fancy their chances of disrupting Arsenal’s rhythm.

Expect fireworks in the capital

When the fixture list was published in the summer, this game had every chance of featuring the league leaders. But most pundits and fans would have expected Liverpool to be fighting for the crown and not Arsenal occupying the top spot ahead of kick-off.

The Gunners have continued to show they mean business this season after failing to qualify for the Champions League with a poor finish to the 2021-22 campaign.

Arsenal have won nine of their 10 games in all competitions this season, only losing to Manchester United.

On paper, they have every chance of overwhelming Liverpool, but their record against Jurgen Klopp’s side is poor. Arsenal have won just one of their previous 14 Premier League games against the Reds and lost the last four between the clubs.

We can see the two teams cancelling each other out on Sunday in an entertaining battle, with both sides possessing plenty of firepower in attack.

The Reds have struggled this term, to say the least, but they are still one of the best teams in the Premier League.

While they are now ninth in the table, they have played one less game than some of their rivals, and a victory could move them back into the Europa League spots.

Liverpool have conceded nine goals this season, and while that has alarmed some of their fans, Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United all have worse records.

The Reds have not yet reached their peak under Klopp, and today’s game looks like it could be a high-scoring affair.

Liverpool have got two or more goals in their three previous matches in all competitions, while they also found the back of the net at least twice against Fulham, Bournemouth and Newcastle in August.

Arsenal have scored three goals in their previous three games in all competitions.Liverpool are not used to not dominating games under Klopp, but they may need to strike on the counter-attack when they visit the Emirates Stadium.

While the Reds were in complete control against Rangers on Tuesday during a 2-0 win in the Champions League, Arsenal will pose a totally different test.

The Gunners have scored goals for fun at home, and they have hit the net at least twice in every Premier League game at the Emirates since the start of the season. Arsenal’s fans should be just as entertained this week, and Arteta’s side will no doubt take the game to the Reds for the full 90 minutes.

