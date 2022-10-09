Super Eagles left-back Zaidu Sanusi has signed a contract extension until 2027 at FC Porto.

The Portuguese champions announced the contract renewal in a statement released on their website.

Reacting after his contract extension Sanusi said: “I am very happy to have renewed my contract with FC Porto until 2027. It is very important for me.”

And on scoring his first Champions League goal:“It was a very important goal for me, for the club, for the President and it made me very happy. I am even more fulfilled for having renewed.

“I hope to score many more goals and celebrate more victories here.”

Born in Jega, Kebbi, Sanusi signed with Gil Vicente F.C. of the Portuguese Primeira Liga in 2016 and in January 2017, he was loaned to third division club SC Mirandela.

Sanusi reached an agreement to join C.D. Santa Clara on 16 March 2019, with the deal being made effective on 1 July.

He made his Portuguese top-flight debut on 15 September that year, coming on as a late substitute in a 2–0 home win against Moreirense FC.

He scored his first goal in the competition on 23 June 2020, in a 4–3 away victory over S.L. Benfica which marked the Azoreans’ first-ever at the Estádio da Luz.

On 30 August 2020, Sanusi signed a five-year contract with FC Porto and won the first trophy of his career on 23 December, when he played the entire 2–0 defeat of Benfica in the Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira.

He finished his first year with 41 competitive matches, scoring in the 4–3 league win over C.D. Tondela.

On 7 May, 2022, Sanusi scored the only goal in the 93rd minute of O Clássico against Benfica to seal the club’s 30th league title.

