Eberechi Eze scored a superb equaliser as Crystal Palace and Chelsea shared points at Stamford Bridge after a 1-1 draw.

The Blues, who thrashed Wolves 6-2 last week, were the better side in the first half, with Cole Palmer firing just wide and Dean Henderson saving superbly from Noni Madueke before Nicolas Jackson broke the deadlock.

The forward finished off a fast counter by Chelsea, tapping in Palmer’s cross at the near post.

Palace were fortunate not to be reduced to 10 men when Will Hughes, on a booking, escaped punishment for a foul on Palmer.

The Eagles were celebrating soon after, when Eze curled a fine strike beyond Robert Sanchez in the Chelsea goal.

Sanchez did superbly to push away Daichi Kamada’s stinging drive and prevent Palace taking the lead, but Jackson could have won it in stoppage time for Chelsea after going through on goal, but his shot was saved by Henderson.

The draw got Crystal Palace up and running for the season after back-to-back losses, while Chelsea have four points from their three games so far.