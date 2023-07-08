Tricyclist, Pedestrian Shot Dead Over Sit-at-Home In Imo

Enforcers of the illegal seven-day sit-at-home order have again shot a Keke rider and a pedestrian dead at Akwakuma junction in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State.

The gunmen, according to reports, attacked the area on Saturday while enforcing the sit-at-home order.

An eyewitness said that the gunmen stormed the area in a Sienna bus and started shooting sporadically in the air, causing people to scamper for safety.

The tricycle rider, whose name was yet to be known, was said to be scouting for passengers at the junction when the gunmen took him unawares and shot him on the chest.

This is coming few hours after part of Orie Amaraku popular market was set on fire alongside some parked vehicles, allegedly done by same enforcers of the sit-at-home order.