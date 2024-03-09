Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford fired in penalties to give Manchester United a 2-0 win over Everton on Saturday, their first Premier League victory in three games and one that will no doubt fan the embers of their top-four hopes.

Erik ten Hag’s team remained sixth but with 47 points, they crept closer to fourth-placed Aston Villa on 55 with a game in hand. Fifth-placed Tottenham, who host Villa on Sunday, have 50 points and two games in hand. Sean Dyche’s Everton are 16th on 25 points, five points above the drop zone.

Both penalties came courtesy of clumsy tackles in the box on Alejandro Garnacho and both were against the run of play, with Everton, the dominant team for long stretches against a United midfield that repeatedly gave away the ball.

ESPN reports that Fernandes fired in the first from the spot in the 12th minute, and United’s captain then handed the ball to Rashford to take the second in the 36th minute.

Rashford stutter-stepped before sending keeper Jordan Pickford the wrong way.