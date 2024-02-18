Manchester United kept their unbeaten run going with an unconvincing 2-1 win over Luton Town in the English Premier League on Sunday.

Erik ten Hag’s side raced into a two-goal lead after just seven minutes thanks to a brace from Rasmus Hojlund, before Carlton Morris got one back for the home side shortly afterwards.

Rasmus Hojlund’s early double proved enough to secure Manchester United an absorbing 2-1 Premier League victory at Luton Town on Sunday and push them closer to the battle for the top four.

Danish striker Hojlund pounced on a defensive error to give United the lead after 37 seconds and then made it 2-0 with only seven minutes on the clock to put his side in control.

Relegation battlers Luton dusted themselves down though and responded impressively with Carlton Morris’s brave header halving the deficit in the 14th minute.

ADVERTISEMENT

The only surprise in a wide-open game was that there were no more goals as both sides carved out good chances.

Sixth-placed United were guilty of wasting several gilt-edged opportunities in the second half while Luton’s Ross Barkley headed against the crossbar in stoppage time.