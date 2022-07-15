Manchester United have confirmed their second signing in Danish international Christian Eriksen on a three-year deal, which will see him stay at the club until June, 2025.

The Athletic had earlier reported that Eriksen indicated interest to join United and that he wanted to play for the Old Trafford club and give his all to the club. His move has now become confirmed as Erik ten Hag’s second signing of the summer.

Although, He is not expected to join his new United team-mates on tour.

The Denmark International had this to say of his move to United:

“Manchester United is a special club, and I cannot wait to get started. I have had the privilege of playing at Old Trafford many times but to do it in the red shirt of United will be an amazing feeling.

“I have seen Erik’s work at Ajax and know the level of detail and preparation that he and his staff put into every day. It is clear that he is a fantastic coach.

“Having spoken with him and learned more about his vision and the way he wants the team to play, I am even more excited for the future. I still have major ambitions in the game, there is a huge amount that I know I can achieve, and this is the perfect place to continue my journey.”

John Murtough the Football Director of the club had this to say: “Christian has been one of the best attacking midfielders in Europe throughout his career. It is no surprise that he had so many options this summer, so we are really happy that he was convinced that this is the right club for him.

He also added that:

“Due to his outstanding technique, Christian will add valuable experience and leadership skills to the squad, and we are looking forward to seeing the benefits of these qualities on the pitch this coming season and beyond.”

The 30-year-old, also attracted interest from Brentford whom he played for in the second half of the 2021-22 season.

He played 11 Premier League games for the west London club, scoring one goal and registering four assists.

Recall that Eriksen collapsed on the pitch at Euro 2020 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

He was fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator — which meant he was unable to resume his career with then-club Inter Milan due to Serie A rules.

Eriksen previously represented Tottenham Hotspur between 2013 and 2020. He played 226 times in the Premier League and scored 51 goals for the north London side. He began his senior career at Ajax.

In other transfer news, United have agreed a deal for Ajax’s Lisandro Martinez. He is expected to become Ten Hag’s third signing imminently.