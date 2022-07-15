The founder and chief executive officer of Ethnos IT Solutions, a Lagos-based indigenous cybersecurity firm, Peter Ejiofor, has been awarded the African Leadership Excellence Award (ABLA) for his role as one of the leading cyber security entrepreneurs on the continent.

This recognition/award given to him by African Business Leadership Magazine, United Kingdom, came on the heels of decades of innovative business security solutions.

Ejiofor, who was only one of six Nigerians on the list of 12 awardees, was recognised for his track record of business leadership and value creation in the information security space in Nigeria and Africa.

Ejiofor was one of the Nigerians recognised alongside Heritage Bank’s chief executive officer, Ifie Sekkibo; group chief executive officer of United Capital Plc, Peter Ashade; group managing director of Centuari, Emmanuel Nwogbo and director-general of National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mallam Kashifu Abdullahi.

The ABLA Achievement Award went to the chairman of Metakane Group of Companies, Lesotho, Sam Metakane, while other notable Africans and organisations operating in Africa such as Mastercard etc., received various recognitions.

Over the years, Ejiofor has shown and demonstrated that indigenous firms can offer top-notch cybersecurity solutions to Nigerian firms. His company, Ethnos IT Security Solutions has deployed various IT solutions and solved security problems for many financial institutions in the country.

Bringing his decades of knowledge to bear, Ejiofor has given back to society severally, via capacity-building and cybersecurity training for the teeming youths of the country to enable them become world-class cybersecurity experts.

“I thank the organisers of this award for recognising my efforts in the IT security ecosystem. The journey hasn’t been an easy one. We continue to strive to push the boundaries of secure and improved business environments and these years have taught me better ways of delivering IT services, especially in the area of cyber security. I hope to keep improving,” Ejiofor said, as he dedicated the award to the management and staff of Ethnos who drive the work.

He did not fail to seize the opportunity to thank the company’s business partners and customers “without whom our expertise will have no expression”.

The ABLA awardees emerged through an intensely contested three-step points-based selection process that included nomination, online voting for shortlisted nominees and the final review by the editorial board.

The award recognises exceptional corporate practices and outstanding achievements in the African business landscape, as well as contributions to the continent’s inclusive socio-economic growth and development.

The 12th edition of the awards presentation ceremony was held on July 4, 2022, at the House of Lords, London, on the sidelines of the Africa Summit London, themed “Rethinking African Trade & Partnership Possibilities.”