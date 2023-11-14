England manager, Gareth Southgate, will be without Jude Bellingham and Levi Colwill for the Euro 2024 matches against Malta and North Macedonia.

Both players have withdrawn from the squad due to injury, joining James Maddison, Callum Wilson and Lewis Dunk on the sidelines.

Marcus Rashford and Kalvin Phillips will meet with the squad later this week due to “personal matters”.

A statement from England said: “Jude Bellingham and Levi Colwill will play no part in England’s forthcoming UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia.

“The pair arrived at St George’s Park for assessments on Monday but will now return to their clubs to continue their rehabilitation.

“Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford and Kalvin Phillips will meet up later this week owing to personal matters.”

It has been reported that England manager Gareth Southgate will not make any further additions to the squad.

England face Malta on Friday and North Macedonia on Monday, having already secured their spot at Euro 2024.

There is still something at stake for England, though, as the five qualifying group winners with the most points will join Germany in Pot 1 in the Euro 2024 draw.

England are on 16 points, behind France (18 points), Belgium (17 points), Slovenia (19 points), and Portugal (24). Slovenia and Portugal can expect to see their points hauls reduced due to being in six-team qualifying groups, with results against sixth-placed teams not considered for the rankings.

Bellingham did not play in Real Madrid’s win over Valencia at the weekend or their midweek Champions League match against Braga.

Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti said he expected Bellingham not to feature for England, despite travelling to England to join up with the squad.