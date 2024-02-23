Super Falcons forward Ifeoma Onumonu is optimistic the team will secure qualification to the 2024 Olympic Games.

Randy Waldrum’s side will face fierce rival Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon in the first leg of their third qualifying round tie at the Stade de la Reunification, Douala, on Friday.

Onumonu believes the Super Falcons have the quality to earn a berth in Paris 2024.

“I am really confident of our qualification because I think we have a good team, we are together and we are prepared, and I think we are going to beat this team both away and in our home, no disrespect to them though,” Onumonu told painmedia.com.

“I want to promise we are going to be at this year’s Olympics, I mean we haven’t been there for years, so that is our real number one goal, anything can happen in this game, but our focus right now is to beat Cameroon.”

