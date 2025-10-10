The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Remi Tinubu, has urged collective action to support the girl-child, saying every girl deserves the chance to reach her full potential.

In her message to mark the International Day of the Girl Child 2025, themed “The Girl I Am, The Change I Lead: Girls on the Frontlines of Crisis,” the First Lady called attention to the daily struggles faced by girls across the world.

She acknowledged the resilience of girls who, despite difficult circumstances, continue to pursue education and survival with courage and determination.

“To every brave girl, striving to reach the classroom, walking miles for water, or carrying the quiet strength of displacement, you are seen, you are heard and valued. Your courage lights the way to a brighter future,” Senator Tinubu said.

She emphasised the need for society to come together in supporting girls to reach their maximum potential.

“Let us come together to support our girls to reach their maximum potential,” the First Lady added.

Senator Tinubu concluded her message by celebrating the strength and promise of the girl child and wishing girls across the world a happy International Day of the Girl Child 2025.

“Happy International Day of the Girl Child 2025,” Mrs Tinubu said.